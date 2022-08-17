Currently, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (BWV) stock is trading at $4.00, marking a gain of 56.92% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -95.60% below its 52-week high of $90.90 and 122.31% above its 52-week low of $1.80. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.50% below the high and +143.41% above the low.

How does Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 50.16% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 14.17% of its stock and 28.44% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is American Financial Group Inc. holding total of 0.4 million shares that make 3.28% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.63 million.

The securities firm Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 38428.0 shares of BWV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.31%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.16 million.

An overview of Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) traded 6,966,966 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.59 and price change of +2.32. With the moving average of $2.49 and a price change of +0.78, about 3,059,080 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BWV’s 100-day average volume is 3,612,058 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.43 and a price change of -47.20.