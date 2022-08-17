First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) closed Tuesday at $116.99 per share, down from $118.22 a day earlier. While First Solar Inc. has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSLR rose by 20.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $123.12 to $59.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.53% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on August 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FSLR. Guggenheim also Upgraded FSLR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Underweight rating on August 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $89. BofA Securities August 01, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FSLR, as published in its report on August 01, 2022. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of First Solar Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FSLR is recording an average volume of 2.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a gain of 7.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $106.02, showing decline from the present price of $116.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Solar Inc. Shares?

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Solar market. When comparing First Solar Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 66.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FSLR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FSLR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FSLR has increased by 5.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,514,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.04 billion, following the purchase of 593,693 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FSLR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 146,111 additional shares for a total stake of worth $911.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,194,183.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 60,266 position in FSLR. BlackRock Advisors purchased an additional 0.92 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 43.98%, now holding 3.01 million shares worth $298.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Schroder Investment Management Lt increased its FSLR holdings by 33.57% and now holds 2.97 million FSLR shares valued at $294.46 million with the added 0.75 million shares during the period. FSLR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.40% at present.