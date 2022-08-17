CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) closed Tuesday at $3.24 per share, down from $4.02 a day earlier. While CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -19.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CASI fell by -74.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.40 to $2.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.64% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) recommending Buy. A report published by Mizuho on April 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CASI. Oppenheimer also rated CASI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 23, 2020. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on September 22, 2016, and assigned a price target of $4. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CASI, as published in its report on October 29, 2015. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 23, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $2.50 for CASI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CASI is recording an average volume of 196.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 35.09%, with a gain of 29.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CASI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

The recent increase in stakes in CASI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Federated Global Investment Manag’s position in CASI has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,015,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.51 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CASI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 301,853.

During the first quarter, Wellington Shields Capital Manage subtracted a -5 position in CASI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC sold an additional 2.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.00%, now holding 0.15 million shares worth $0.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its CASI holdings by -0.00% and now holds 0.13 million CASI shares valued at $0.33 million with the lessened 2.0 shares during the period. CASI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.40% at present.