The share price of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) fell to $0.42 per share on Tuesday from $0.51. While LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -18.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOGC fell by -90.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.15 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.68% in the last 200 days.

On June 07, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) recommending Buy. A report published by JMP Securities on March 04, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for LOGC. ROTH Capital also rated LOGC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 01, 2019.

Analysis of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 460.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -104.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LOGC is recording an average volume of 214.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.49%, with a loss of -27.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LOGC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LOGC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in LOGC has decreased by -0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 508,190 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.2 million, following the sale of -285 additional shares during the last quarter. Baker Bros. Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in LOGC during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 451,478.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -39,400 position in LOGC. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 7900.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.51%, now holding 0.31 million shares worth $0.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its LOGC holdings by -67.16% and now holds 0.3 million LOGC shares valued at $0.12 million with the lessened -0.61 million shares during the period. LOGC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.40% at present.