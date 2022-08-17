In Tuesday’s session, Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) marked $48.67 per share, down from $48.76 in the previous session. While Freshpet Inc. has underperformed by -0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRPT fell by -62.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $159.66 to $45.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.87% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) to Neutral. A report published by The Benchmark Company on April 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FRPT. Goldman also Upgraded FRPT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $136 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 30, 2022. Truist October 13, 2021d the rating to Buy on October 13, 2021, and set its price target from $150 to $175. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FRPT, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Stephens’s report from May 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $192 for FRPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Freshpet Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FRPT has an average volume of 809.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.92%, with a gain of 1.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $77.33, showing growth from the present price of $48.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freshpet Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FRPT has increased by 10.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,158,876 shares of the stock, with a value of $222.25 million, following the purchase of 388,171 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FRPT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 596,560 additional shares for a total stake of worth $217.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,075,649.

During the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC added a 1,322,810 position in FRPT. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional 12899.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.41%, now holding 3.15 million shares worth $168.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its FRPT holdings by -15.40% and now holds 2.61 million FRPT shares valued at $139.6 million with the lessened -0.48 million shares during the period.