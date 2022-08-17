Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) marked $24.55 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $18.60. While Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 31.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On May 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on March 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VTYX. Oppenheimer also rated VTYX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 01, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on November 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VTYX, as published in its report on November 15, 2021.

Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 201.19K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VTYX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.40%, with a gain of 44.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.71, showing growth from the present price of $24.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ventyx Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VTYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VTYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Third Point LLC’s position in VTYX has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,312,834 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.17 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in VTYX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -20,837 additional shares for a total stake of worth $58.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,891,073.

During the first quarter, Logos Global Management LP added a 690,000 position in VTYX. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC sold an additional 32678.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.51%, now holding 2.13 million shares worth $32.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its VTYX holdings by 92.88% and now holds 1.58 million VTYX shares valued at $23.81 million with the added 0.76 million shares during the period. VTYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.90% at present.