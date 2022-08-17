As of Tuesday, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (NYSE:ZIM) stock closed at $50.90, up from $50.57 the previous day. While ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has overperformed by 0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIM rose by 18.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.23 to $40.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.75% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) recommending Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on July 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ZIM. JP Morgan also Upgraded ZIM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $53.30 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 17, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Underweight rating on September 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $46.02. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ZIM, as published in its report on June 16, 2021. Citigroup’s report from February 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for ZIM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Investors in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $22.35 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 113.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 167.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZIM is recording 4.52M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a loss of -0.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.43, showing growth from the present price of $50.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Shares?

The Marine Shipping market is dominated by ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) based in the Israel. When comparing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 176.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in ZIM has decreased by -0.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,747,894 shares of the stock, with a value of $236.54 million, following the sale of -25,008 additional shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital LP made another increased to its shares in ZIM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 123.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,897,990 additional shares for a total stake of worth $171.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,433,175.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -1,239,500 position in ZIM. Harel Mutual Funds Ltd. sold an additional -0.35 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.37%, now holding 2.45 million shares worth $122.28 million. ZIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.50% at present.