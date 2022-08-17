As of Tuesday, Diana Shipping Inc.’s (NYSE:DSX) stock closed at $5.36, down from $5.48 the previous day. While Diana Shipping Inc. has underperformed by -2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSX rose by 34.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.89 to $3.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.64% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) recommending Buy. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $9.50. Pareto March 16, 2021d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for DSX, as published in its report on March 16, 2021. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Investors in Diana Shipping Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.10 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Diana Shipping Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DSX is recording 1.42M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.04%, with a loss of -9.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.60, showing growth from the present price of $5.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diana Shipping Inc. Shares?

The Marine Shipping market is dominated by Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) based in the Greece. When comparing Diana Shipping Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1164.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DSX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DSX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hosking Partners LLP’s position in DSX has decreased by -15.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,300,316 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.3 million, following the sale of -809,241 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in DSX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 283,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,674,419.

During the first quarter, Walleye Capital LLC added a 936,388 position in DSX. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 67.25%, now holding 0.97 million shares worth $5.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP decreased its DSX holdings by -9.24% and now holds 0.93 million DSX shares valued at $5.27 million with the lessened 95000.0 shares during the period. DSX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.80% at present.