In Tuesday’s session, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) marked $6.25 per share, up from $5.80 in the previous session. While CalAmp Corp. has overperformed by 7.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAMP fell by -46.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.78 to $3.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.87% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, Craig Hallum Upgraded CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on December 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CAMP. Craig Hallum also reiterated CAMP shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 24, 2021. Craig Hallum Reiterated the rating as Buy on June 25, 2021, but set its price target from $15 to $16. JP Morgan December 18, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CAMP, as published in its report on December 18, 2020. Jefferies’s report from April 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $8.25 for CAMP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

CalAmp Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CAMP has an average volume of 537.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.63%, with a gain of 26.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.75, showing growth from the present price of $6.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CalAmp Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CAMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CAMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CAMP has decreased by -26.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,885,866 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.3 million, following the sale of -1,407,501 additional shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CAMP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -317,676 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,248,067.

During the first quarter, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC subtracted a -58,161 position in CAMP. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31.84%, now holding 2.34 million shares worth $11.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its CAMP holdings by 2,447.61% and now holds 2.23 million CAMP shares valued at $10.5 million with the added 2.14 million shares during the period. CAMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.80% at present.