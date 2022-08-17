Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) closed Tuesday at $2.54 per share, down from $2.54 a day earlier. While Loyalty Ventures Inc. has underperformed by 0.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On June 03, 2022, Needham started tracking Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on February 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for LYLT.

Analysis of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LYLT is recording an average volume of 820.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.42%, with a loss of -15.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LYLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Loyalty Ventures Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LYLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LYLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LYLT has increased by 22.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,985,888 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.81 million, following the purchase of 549,691 additional shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LYLT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 263.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,509,046 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,081,482.

During the first quarter, Redwood Capital Management LLC added a 287,212 position in LYLT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.43 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.36%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $5.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its LYLT holdings by 14.84% and now holds 1.48 million LYLT shares valued at $4.38 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. LYLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.00% at present.