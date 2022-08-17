A share of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) closed at $1.00 per share on Tuesday, up from $0.95 day before. While ATI Physical Therapy Inc. has overperformed by 5.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATIP fell by -75.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.63 to $0.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.40% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) recommending Hold. A report published by The Benchmark Company on March 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ATIP. Jefferies also Upgraded ATIP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 14, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on January 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $3.50. The Benchmark Company July 27, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ATIP, as published in its report on July 27, 2021. Jefferies’s report from July 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5 for ATIP shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -47.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -144.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATIP is registering an average volume of 947.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.12%, with a loss of -4.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.68, showing growth from the present price of $1.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATIP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ATI Physical Therapy Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATIP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATIP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Grosvenor Capital Management LP’s position in ATIP has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,807,085 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.3 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in ATIP during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,239,642.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,953,755 position in ATIP. Excellence Investments Ltd. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 3.37 million shares worth $3.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ATIP holdings by -12.82% and now holds 3.21 million ATIP shares valued at $3.37 million with the lessened -0.47 million shares during the period. ATIP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.50% at present.