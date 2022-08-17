In Tuesday’s session, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) marked $178.60 per share, down from $181.71 in the previous session. While Zscaler Inc. has underperformed by -1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZS fell by -26.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $376.11 to $125.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.17% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on July 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZS. Stephens also rated ZS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $200 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 26, 2022. Daiwa Securities March 02, 2022d the rating to Buy on March 02, 2022, and set its price target from $286 to $296. Wolfe Research resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for ZS, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from February 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $350 for ZS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zscaler Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZS has an average volume of 2.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.42%, with a gain of 9.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $217.01, showing growth from the present price of $178.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zscaler Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZS has increased by 2.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,602,713 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.18 billion, following the purchase of 159,126 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in ZS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 40.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,259,876 additional shares for a total stake of worth $678.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,377,330.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -236,597 position in ZS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.09%, now holding 2.74 million shares worth $425.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC decreased its ZS holdings by -1.00% and now holds 2.53 million ZS shares valued at $392.71 million with the lessened 25531.0 shares during the period. ZS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.90% at present.