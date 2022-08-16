WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) closed Monday at $2.87 per share, up from $2.83 a day earlier. While WM Technology Inc. has overperformed by 1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAPS fell by -78.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.02 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.43% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Stifel Downgraded WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) to Hold. A report published by Piper Sandler on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on November 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $11. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MAPS, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Canaccord Genuity’s report from September 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $21 for MAPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of WM Technology Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 114.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MAPS is recording an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.83%, with a loss of -19.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.44, showing growth from the present price of $2.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WM Technology Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MAPS has increased by 40.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,490,919 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.07 million, following the purchase of 1,856,201 additional shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in MAPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,778,397.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,258,049 position in MAPS. Alpha Wave Global LP purchased an additional 64763.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.97%, now holding 3.36 million shares worth $11.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its MAPS holdings by 188.49% and now holds 3.17 million MAPS shares valued at $10.79 million with the added 2.07 million shares during the period. MAPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.60% at present.