Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) closed Monday at $7.29 per share, up from $6.92 a day earlier. While Weber Inc. has overperformed by 5.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WEBR fell by -53.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.43 to $5.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.81% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, UBS Downgraded Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) to Sell. A report published by Wells Fargo on July 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for WEBR. BofA Securities also Downgraded WEBR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 25, 2022. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for WEBR, as published in its report on February 15, 2022. Citigroup’s report from February 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for WEBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Weber Inc. (WEBR)

The current dividend for WEBR investors is set at $0.16 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Weber Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 106.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WEBR is recording an average volume of 806.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.66%, with a loss of -1.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.17, showing decline from the present price of $7.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WEBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weber Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WEBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WEBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation T’s position in WEBR has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,500,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.93 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WEBR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 153,073 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,863,651.

At the end of the first quarter, The Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its WEBR holdings by 0.00% and now holds 0.75 million WEBR shares valued at $4.78 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. WEBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.60% at present.