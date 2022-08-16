A share of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) closed at $1.76 per share on Monday, up from $1.74 day before. While Quantum Corporation has overperformed by 1.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QMCO fell by -68.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.45 to $1.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.90% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2022, Oppenheimer Downgraded Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) to Perform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on February 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for QMCO. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on March 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $11.

Analysis of Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Quantum Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and QMCO is registering an average volume of 546.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.19%, with a loss of -9.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QMCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quantum Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QMCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QMCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis’s position in QMCO has increased by 140.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,687,039 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.87 million, following the purchase of 9,754,730 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 10,248,322 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,248,322.

During the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC added a 1,319,613 position in QMCO. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 2.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 106.87%, now holding 4.11 million shares worth $7.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, B. Riley Capital Management LLC decreased its QMCO holdings by -30.76% and now holds 4.1 million QMCO shares valued at $7.58 million with the lessened -1.82 million shares during the period. QMCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.