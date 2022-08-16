A share of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) closed at $29.96 per share on Monday, up from $29.54 day before. While Plug Power Inc. has overperformed by 1.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLUG rose by 19.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.50 to $12.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.93% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) recommending Market Perform. Piper Sandler also rated PLUG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 08, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on June 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $40. Truist initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for PLUG, as published in its report on May 02, 2022. Susquehanna’s report from March 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for PLUG shares, giving the stock a ‘Positive’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Plug Power Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PLUG is registering an average volume of 22.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.74%, with a gain of 16.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.84, showing growth from the present price of $29.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLUG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Plug Power Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLUG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLUG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PLUG has increased by 1.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 49,208,525 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.05 billion, following the purchase of 683,056 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PLUG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.97%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 636,474 additional shares for a total stake of worth $703.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,951,243.

During the first quarter, Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC subtracted a -854,065 position in PLUG. BlackRock Advisors purchased an additional 5.61 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 46.77%, now holding 17.61 million shares worth $375.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PLUG holdings by 2.62% and now holds 13.68 million PLUG shares valued at $291.88 million with the added 0.35 million shares during the period. PLUG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.90% at present.