In Monday’s session, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) marked $4.80 per share, down from $5.12 in the previous session. While Cano Health Inc. has underperformed by -6.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CANO fell by -55.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.58 to $3.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.81% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CANO. BofA Securities also rated CANO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 03, 2022. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on April 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. Piper Sandler April 06, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CANO, as published in its report on April 06, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from April 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for CANO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 100.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cano Health Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CANO has an average volume of 3.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.16%, with a loss of -20.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.38, showing growth from the present price of $4.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CANO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cano Health Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CANO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CANO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CANO has increased by 4.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,630,893 shares of the stock, with a value of $180.45 million, following the purchase of 1,148,055 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CANO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,882,952 additional shares for a total stake of worth $93.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,429,182.

During the first quarter, Third Point LLC subtracted a -675,000 position in CANO. JPMorgan Investment Management, I purchased an additional 4.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 70.15%, now holding 10.22 million shares worth $62.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CANO holdings by 223.25% and now holds 10.05 million CANO shares valued at $61.22 million with the added 6.94 million shares during the period. CANO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.80% at present.