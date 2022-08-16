A share of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) closed at $52.48 per share on Monday, down from $53.00 day before. While RingCentral Inc. has underperformed by -0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNG fell by -79.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $315.00 to $47.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.73% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RNG. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded RNG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 16, 2022. Truist resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for RNG, as published in its report on February 23, 2022. Raymond James’s report from February 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $300 for RNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

RingCentral Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -582.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RNG is registering an average volume of 2.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.73%, with a gain of 0.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.75, showing growth from the present price of $52.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RingCentral Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in RNG has increased by 3.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,577,127 shares of the stock, with a value of $572.95 million, following the purchase of 388,302 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in RNG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -66,521 additional shares for a total stake of worth $437.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,835,218.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 913,199 position in RNG. Tiger Global Management LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 4.95 million shares worth $245.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its RNG holdings by 8.90% and now holds 3.94 million RNG shares valued at $194.9 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. RNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.