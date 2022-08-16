As of Monday, Torrid Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CURV) stock closed at $7.17, up from $7.01 the previous day. While Torrid Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURV fell by -75.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.19 to $3.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.81% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) to Outperform. A report published by Cowen on July 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CURV. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated CURV shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 08, 2022. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CURV, as published in its report on November 30, 2021.

Analysis of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Torrid Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CURV is recording 436.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.08%, with a gain of 22.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.93, showing decline from the present price of $7.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Torrid Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CURV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CURV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC’s position in CURV has increased by 9.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,427,104 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.85 million, following the purchase of 211,191 additional shares during the last quarter. Federated Global Investment Manag made another decreased to its shares in CURV during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 950,000.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 15,896 position in CURV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased an additional 0.51 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2,073.38%, now holding 0.53 million shares worth $2.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CURV holdings by -7.92% and now holds 0.39 million CURV shares valued at $1.6 million with the lessened 33892.0 shares during the period. CURV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.10% at present.