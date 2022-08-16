NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) marked $0.25 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $0.26. While NewAge Inc. has underperformed by -4.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBEV fell by -87.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.02 to $0.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.30% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2019, Alliance Global Partners Reiterated NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) to Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on July 22, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for NBEV. Alliance Global Partners also rated NBEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 26, 2019. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NBEV, as published in its report on September 04, 2018. Maxim Group’s report from November 17, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $6 for NBEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of NewAge Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.88M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NBEV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.97%, with a loss of -3.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NBEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NewAge Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NBEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NBEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NBEV has decreased by -8.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,625,009 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.5 million, following the sale of -518,001 additional shares during the last quarter. Sabby Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in NBEV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 65.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,561,573 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,956,726.

During the first quarter, Trek Financial LLC added a 2,769,068 position in NBEV. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 45301.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.17%, now holding 2.13 million shares worth $0.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NBEV holdings by -73.73% and now holds 2.07 million NBEV shares valued at $0.55 million with the lessened -5.8 million shares during the period. NBEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.40% at present.