In Monday’s session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) marked $0.70 per share, down from $0.73 in the previous session. While Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has underperformed by -3.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNMD fell by -77.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.18 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.37% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) recommending Overweight. A report published by ROTH Capital on May 04, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MNMD. Maxim Group also rated MNMD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 28, 2021.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MNMD has an average volume of 2.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.26%, with a gain of 18.62% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MNMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MNMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in MNMD has increased by 7.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,145,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.27 million, following the purchase of 416,765 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in MNMD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -565,824 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,708,039.

During the first quarter, Busey Bank subtracted a 0 position in MNMD. Citadel Advisors LLC sold an additional -0.46 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -27.74%, now holding 1.2 million shares worth $0.83 million. MNMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.56% at present.