As of Monday, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock closed at $3.45, down from $3.50 the previous day. While Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BCLI fell by -6.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.46 to $2.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.36% in the last 200 days.

On February 04, 2021, Maxim Group Upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) to Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on November 17, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BCLI. Maxim Group also reiterated BCLI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2016. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 22, 2015, but set its price target from $14 to $5.

Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

One of the most important indicators of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -104.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BCLI is recording 61.13K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.57%, with a gain of 14.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BCLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BCLI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BCLI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BCLI has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,413,042 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.62 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BCLI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -840 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 464,463.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a -7,576 position in BCLI. Abner, Herrman & Brock LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 0.27 million shares worth $0.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its BCLI holdings by -16.68% and now holds 0.25 million BCLI shares valued at $0.65 million with the lessened 50729.0 shares during the period. BCLI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.40% at present.