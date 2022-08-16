The share price of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) fell to $63.23 per share on Monday from $64.95. While GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has underperformed by -2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On March 03, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) to Overweight. A report published by Wedbush on November 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GFS. Robert W. Baird also rated GFS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on November 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $80. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GFS, as published in its report on November 22, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $67 for GFS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GFS is recording an average volume of 2.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.20%, with a gain of 6.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.15, showing growth from the present price of $63.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Mubadala Investment Co. PJSC’s position in GFS has decreased by -1.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 469,501,994 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.17 billion, following the sale of -5,748,006 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in GFS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,001,254 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.27 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,762,176.

During the first quarter, Matrix Capital Management Co. LP added a 7,678,100 position in GFS. Columbia Management Investment Ad sold an additional -0.55 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.56%, now holding 4.24 million shares worth $218.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Koch Industries, Inc. decreased its GFS holdings by 0.00% and now holds 3.44 million GFS shares valued at $177.33 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period.