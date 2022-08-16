As of Monday, Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) stock closed at $3.46, down from $3.62 the previous day. While Transocean Ltd. has underperformed by -4.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RIG rose by 4.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.56 to $2.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.77% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2022, CapitalOne Upgraded Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) to Overweight. A report published by Pareto on March 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RIG. Evercore ISI also rated RIG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 08, 2022. Susquehanna September 16, 2020d its ‘Positive’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RIG, as published in its report on September 16, 2020. Evercore ISI’s report from August 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $4 for RIG shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Transocean Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RIG is recording 19.69M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.59%, with a gain of 0.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.05, showing growth from the present price of $3.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Transocean Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RIG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RIG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RIG has increased by 4.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 54,485,944 shares of the stock, with a value of $184.16 million, following the purchase of 2,428,551 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another decreased to its shares in RIG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -329,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $159.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 47,064,306.

During the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. subtracted a -1,743,414 position in RIG. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP purchased an additional 15.87 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 121.51%, now holding 28.93 million shares worth $97.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Contrarius Investment Management increased its RIG holdings by 6.64% and now holds 23.15 million RIG shares valued at $78.25 million with the added 1.44 million shares during the period. RIG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.40% at present.