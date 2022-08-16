SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) closed Monday at $7.62 per share, down from $7.65 a day earlier. While SoFi Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOFI fell by -49.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.65 to $4.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.72% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) to Overweight. A report published by MoffettNathanson on April 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SOFI. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded SOFI shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 16, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on March 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12. BofA Securities March 02, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SOFI, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $17 for SOFI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SoFi Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SOFI is recording an average volume of 38.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.62%, with a loss of -4.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.42, showing growth from the present price of $7.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SoFi Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOFI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOFI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SOFI has increased by 21.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 61,081,271 shares of the stock, with a value of $385.42 million, following the purchase of 10,799,611 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SOFI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -6,006,410 additional shares for a total stake of worth $184.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,266,230.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 15,794,674 position in SOFI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 4.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 67.36%, now holding 10.27 million shares worth $64.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, GPI Capital LP decreased its SOFI holdings by 0.00% and now holds 7.27 million SOFI shares valued at $45.88 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. SOFI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.40% at present.