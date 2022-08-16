Currently, Kaixin Auto Holdings’s (KXIN) stock is trading at $0.98, marking a fall of -2.49% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -73.73% below its 52-week high of $3.73 and 25.63% above its 52-week low of $0.78. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -23.26% below the high and +7.03% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, KXIN’s SMA-200 is $1.1914.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 91.57. KXIN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.49, resulting in an 32.83 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 35.85% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.25% of its stock and 0.39% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd. holding total of 0.18 million shares that make 0.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.2 million.

The securities firm Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. holds 100000.0 shares of KXIN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.12 million.

An overview of Kaixin Auto Holdings’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) traded 360,350 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.0702 and price change of +0.00. With the moving average of $1.0381 and a price change of +0.04, about 338,746 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KXIN’s 100-day average volume is 932,260 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0298 and a price change of -0.35.