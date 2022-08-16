The share price of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) rose to $0.97 per share on Monday from $0.93. While Ardelyx Inc. has overperformed by 4.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARDX fell by -32.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.92 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.31% in the last 200 days.

On May 06, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) to Neutral. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on December 01, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ARDX. Jefferies July 21, 2021d the rating to Hold on July 21, 2021, and set its price target from $11 to $2. Wedbush July 20, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARDX, as published in its report on July 20, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from July 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $4 for ARDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 92.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ardelyx Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -191.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARDX is recording an average volume of 2.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.85%, with a gain of 6.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.83, showing growth from the present price of $0.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardelyx Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ARDX has increased by 37.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,178,086 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.61 million, following the purchase of 1,401,005 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,761,905 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,761,905.

During the first quarter, AIGH Capital Management LLC added a 658,819 position in ARDX. Solas Capital Management LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 2.75 million shares worth $1.92 million. ARDX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.40% at present.