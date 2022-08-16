As of Monday, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s (AMEX:OPTT) stock closed at $1.45, up from $1.24 the previous day. While Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 16.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPTT fell by -24.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.76 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.52% in the last 200 days.

On February 25, 2015, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Ascendiant Capital Markets on May 09, 2013, Initiated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for OPTT. UBS also reiterated OPTT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 17, 2008. UBS resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for OPTT, as published in its report on March 20, 2008. B. Riley & Co’s report from August 20, 2007 suggests a price prediction of $18.50 for OPTT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Bear Stearns also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OPTT is recording 753.36K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.51%, with a gain of 23.93% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ocean Power Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OPTT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OPTT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in OPTT has increased by 4.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,734,758 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.39 million, following the purchase of 119,190 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OPTT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 247,157 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,094,566.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -2,163 position in OPTT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 24441.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.20%, now holding 0.49 million shares worth $0.43 million. OPTT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.20% at present.