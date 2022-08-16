Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) marked $5.86 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $5.62. While Natura &Co Holding S.A. has overperformed by 4.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTCO fell by -71.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.89 to $4.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.13% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on June 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NTCO.

Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

NTCO currently pays a dividend of $0.06 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 1.20M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NTCO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.83%, with a loss of -17.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.67, showing growth from the present price of $5.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Natura &Co Holding S.A. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re’s position in NTCO has increased by 77.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,124,779 shares of the stock, with a value of $152.0 million, following the purchase of 10,933,038 additional shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administração de Recursos made another increased to its shares in NTCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 110.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,050,398 additional shares for a total stake of worth $46.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,703,797.

During the first quarter, Parametric Portfolio Associates L added a 335,456 position in NTCO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.6 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 510.99%, now holding 0.72 million shares worth $4.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its NTCO holdings by -26.09% and now holds 0.71 million NTCO shares valued at $4.3 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period. NTCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.12% at present.