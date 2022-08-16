As of Monday, Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRDN) stock closed at $22.00, up from $14.73 the previous day. While Viridian Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 49.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRDN rose by 86.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.00 to $9.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.00% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) recommending Buy. A report published by SVB Leerink on November 18, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VRDN. Evercore ISI also rated VRDN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 12, 2021. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on January 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40.

Analysis of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -86.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -360.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VRDN is recording 347.25K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.40%, with a gain of 58.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.11, showing growth from the present price of $22.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRDN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viridian Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRDN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRDN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BVF Partners LP’s position in VRDN has decreased by -7.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,744,012 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.09 million, following the sale of -135,400 additional shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in VRDN during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,423,053.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 446,859 position in VRDN. Commodore Capital LP purchased an additional 0.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 44.15%, now holding 1.37 million shares worth $18.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its VRDN holdings by 45.65% and now holds 1.36 million VRDN shares valued at $17.98 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. VRDN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.50% at present.