Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) marked $12.96 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $12.04. While Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 7.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXRX fell by -42.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.40 to $4.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.95% in the last 200 days.

On April 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) to Neutral. A report published by SVB Leerink on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RXRX. Berenberg also rated RXRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 21, 2021. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on May 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $33. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RXRX, as published in its report on May 11, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from May 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $32 for RXRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 208.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 986.28K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RXRX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.90%, with a gain of 37.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.25, showing growth from the present price of $12.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RXRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RXRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in RXRX has decreased by -1.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,605,685 shares of the stock, with a value of $182.78 million, following the sale of -375,919 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RXRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 422,153 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,847,001.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 935,757 position in RXRX. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased an additional 0.66 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.91%, now holding 4.59 million shares worth $38.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its RXRX holdings by 17.56% and now holds 3.38 million RXRX shares valued at $28.6 million with the added 0.5 million shares during the period. RXRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.50% at present.