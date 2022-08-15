In the current trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) stock is trading at the price of $4.26, a gain of 0.35% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -65.16% less than its 52-week high of $12.24 and 30.83% better than its 52-week low of $3.26. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -14.82% below the high and +12.07% above the low.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 8.12. NU’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.12, resulting in an 20.89 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 10 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.40 in simple terms.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU): Earnings History

If we examine Nu Holdings Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.21% of shares. A total of 202 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 68.09% of its stock and 74.17% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. holding total of 555.45 million shares that make 16.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4.29 billion.

The securities firm Galileo (PTC) Ltd holds 415.54 million shares of NU, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 12.01%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3.21 billion.

An overview of Nu Holdings Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) traded 20,764,465 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.28 and price change of +0.33. With the moving average of $4.05 and a price change of -0.22, about 21,721,701 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NU’s 100-day average volume is 23,488,551 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.00 and a price change of -3.80.