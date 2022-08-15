Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) marked $13.59 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $11.80. While Verona Pharma plc has overperformed by 15.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRNA rose by 124.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.69 to $3.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 161.01% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on August 25, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VRNA. Canaccord Genuity also rated VRNA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 10, 2020. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on April 18, 2019, and assigned a price target of $17.

Analysis of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)

In order to gain a clear picture of Verona Pharma plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 816.98K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VRNA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 25.50%, with a gain of 102.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.67, showing growth from the present price of $13.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verona Pharma plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 57.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRNA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRNA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in VRNA has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,100,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.44 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in VRNA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,053,203 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,778,785.

During the first quarter, Perceptive Advisors LLC added a 176,793 position in VRNA. Aisling Capital Management LP sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 1.33 million shares worth $7.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fairmount Funds Management LLC decreased its VRNA holdings by 0.00% and now holds 0.93 million VRNA shares valued at $4.99 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. VRNA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.40% at present.