A share of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) closed at $1.38 per share on Friday, down from $1.38 day before. While Borqs Technologies Inc. has underperformed by 0.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRQS fell by -88.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.06 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.63% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -76.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 191.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BRQS is registering an average volume of 3.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.62%, with a gain of 12.20% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Borqs Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRQS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRQS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in BRQS has increased by 852.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 93,774 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.11 million, following the purchase of 83,930 additional shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC made another decreased to its shares in BRQS during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%.

BRQS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.60% at present.