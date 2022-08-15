As of Friday, SurgePays Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SURG) stock closed at $4.66, down from $6.37 the previous day. While SurgePays Inc. has underperformed by -26.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SURG fell by -15.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.30 to $1.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.32% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of SurgePays Inc. (SURG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SurgePays Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SURG is recording 162.07K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.91%, with a loss of -24.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.25, showing growth from the present price of $4.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SURG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SurgePays Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SURG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SURG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SURG has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 303,969 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.05 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 279,490 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 279,490.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 33,587 position in SURG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 77150.0 shares worth $0.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its SURG holdings by 0.00% and now holds 29915.0 SURG shares valued at $0.2 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. SURG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.50% at present.