As of Friday, Revlon Inc.’s (NYSE:REV) stock closed at $6.56, down from $6.73 the previous day. While Revlon Inc. has underperformed by -2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REV fell by -43.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.65 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.94% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2017, Jefferies started tracking Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) recommending Hold. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on November 09, 2009, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for REV.

Analysis of Revlon Inc. (REV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Revlon Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and REV is recording 18.19M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.00%, with a loss of -23.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revlon Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Alberta Investment Management Cor’s position in REV has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,007,869 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.51 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Mittleman Investment Management L made another decreased to its shares in REV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -27.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -370,351 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 997,830.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its REV holdings by -0.73% and now holds 0.14 million REV shares valued at $0.62 million with the lessened 1019.0 shares during the period. REV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.10% at present.