The share price of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) rose to $1.49 per share on Friday from $1.32. While REE Automotive Ltd. has overperformed by 12.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REE fell by -86.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.92 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.64% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) recommending Underweight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for REE. Morgan Stanley also rated REE shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 14, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on August 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for REE, as published in its report on August 02, 2021.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and REE is recording an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.42%, with a gain of 30.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze REE Automotive Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Excellence Investments Ltd.’s position in REE has increased by 43,068.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,671,165 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.54 million, following the purchase of 26,609,381 additional shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in REE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 67.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,615,829 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,984,007.

During the first quarter, Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt subtracted a 0 position in REE. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 3.06 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 60.13%, now holding 8.16 million shares worth $9.95 million. REE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.60% at present.