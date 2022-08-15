Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) marked $1.35 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.15. While Mereo BioPharma Group plc has overperformed by 17.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MREO fell by -42.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.93 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.37% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) recommending Overweight. A report published by BTIG Research on May 05, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MREO. Needham also rated MREO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2021.

An average volume of 5.29M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MREO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.99%, with a gain of 4.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MREO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mereo BioPharma Group plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MREO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MREO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Rubric Capital Management LP’s position in MREO has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.15 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in MREO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.34%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 885,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,495,000.

During the first quarter, Suvretta Capital Management LLC subtracted a 0 position in MREO. Rock Springs Capital Management L purchased an additional 0.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.76%, now holding 6.07 million shares worth $7.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its MREO holdings by -2.36% and now holds 3.91 million MREO shares valued at $4.73 million with the lessened 94479.0 shares during the period. MREO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.78% at present.