The share price of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose to $3.77 per share on Friday from $3.15. While Amyris Inc. has overperformed by 19.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMRS fell by -71.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.31 to $1.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.89% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on June 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AMRS. Piper Sandler also rated AMRS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 25, 2022. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AMRS, as published in its report on October 15, 2021. HSBC Securities’s report from June 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for AMRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -71.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Amyris Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 309.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMRS is recording an average volume of 6.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 33.48%, with a gain of 98.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.91, showing growth from the present price of $3.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amyris Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMRS has increased by 11.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,769,796 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.41 million, following the purchase of 1,859,963 additional shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AMRS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 55.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,071,616 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,931,427.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,099,001 position in AMRS. Edmond de Rothschild Asset Manage purchased an additional 2.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 52.63%, now holding 6.97 million shares worth $12.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Michigan Department of Treasury increased its AMRS holdings by 35.93% and now holds 6.54 million AMRS shares valued at $11.65 million with the added 1.73 million shares during the period. AMRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.20% at present.