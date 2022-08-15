Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) closed Friday at $1.75 per share, down from $2.08 a day earlier. While Rekor Systems Inc. has underperformed by -15.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REKR fell by -74.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.31 to $1.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.96% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is 0.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rekor Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and REKR is recording an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.42%, with a loss of -6.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rekor Systems Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Arctis Management UK Ltd.’s position in REKR has increased by 50.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,089,591 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.02 million, following the purchase of 2,031,108 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in REKR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 167,584 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,436,420.

During the first quarter, Group One Trading LP added a 1,355,674 position in REKR. D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $2.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its REKR holdings by -20.89% and now holds 1.58 million REKR shares valued at $2.86 million with the lessened -0.42 million shares during the period. REKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.90% at present.