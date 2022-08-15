The share price of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) rose to $18.24 per share on Friday from $17.19. While Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 6.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MARA fell by -46.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.45 to $5.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.06% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2022, Cowen started tracking Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) recommending Market Perform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MARA. Chardan Capital Markets also rated MARA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 03, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on January 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $51. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MARA, as published in its report on January 18, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from October 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $65 for MARA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MARA is recording an average volume of 18.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.54%, with a gain of 28.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.92, showing growth from the present price of $18.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MARA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MARA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MARA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MARA has increased by 4.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,500,585 shares of the stock, with a value of $123.41 million, following the purchase of 401,063 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MARA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 624,879 additional shares for a total stake of worth $86.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,627,680.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 141,559 position in MARA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.51%, now holding 2.01 million shares worth $26.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its MARA holdings by 296.99% and now holds 1.64 million MARA shares valued at $21.26 million with the added 1.22 million shares during the period. MARA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.40% at present.