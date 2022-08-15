JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) closed Friday at $21.97 per share, up from $21.61 a day earlier. While JAKKS Pacific Inc. has overperformed by 1.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JAKK rose by 64.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.00 to $7.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.34% in the last 200 days.

On May 03, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) to Outperform. A report published by Stifel on October 30, 2017, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for JAKK. DA Davidson also Downgraded JAKK shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2.25 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 21, 2017. DA Davidson Reiterated the rating as Neutral on July 26, 2017, but set its price target from $5 to $3.75. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for JAKK, as published in its report on June 09, 2017. B. Riley & Co. also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of JAKKS Pacific Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and JAKK is recording an average volume of 132.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.00%, with a loss of -8.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.00, showing growth from the present price of $21.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JAKK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JAKKS Pacific Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JAKK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JAKK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Benefit Street Partners LLC’s position in JAKK has decreased by -56.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 636,201 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.24 million, following the sale of -840,323 additional shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC made another increased to its shares in JAKK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 6,158 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 271,588.

During the first quarter, Huber Capital Management LLC subtracted a -18,215 position in JAKK. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 0.25 million shares worth $5.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its JAKK holdings by 0.00% and now holds 0.23 million JAKK shares valued at $5.11 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. JAKK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.50% at present.