Currently, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) stock is trading at $22.60, marking a gain of 8.97% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -34.49% below its 52-week high of $34.50 and 833.88% above its 52-week low of $2.42. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -33.74% below the high and +844.63% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 28.87. PGY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.93, resulting in an 68514.59 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 72 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 28.40% of its stock and 28.40% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holding total of 43.03 million shares that make 9.38% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 977.14 million.

The securities firm Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 1.5 million shares of PGY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.33%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 34.07 million.

An overview of Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) traded 13,500,693 shares per day, with a moving average of $18.52 and price change of +20.33.