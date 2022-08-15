As of Friday, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock closed at $2.51, down from $2.70 the previous day. While GeoVax Labs Inc. has underperformed by -7.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOVX fell by -38.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.50 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.46% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of GeoVax Labs Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GOVX is recording 28.23M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 26.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.92%, with a loss of -22.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GeoVax Labs Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOVX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOVX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 435,150 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.19 million, following the purchase of 435,150 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 401,629 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 401,629.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a 0 position in GOVX. Cavalry Fund I Management LLC sold an additional 23290.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.60%, now holding 0.22 million shares worth $0.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its GOVX holdings by 39.06% and now holds 69093.0 GOVX shares valued at $0.19 million with the added 19409.0 shares during the period. GOVX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.70% at present.