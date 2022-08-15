Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) closed Friday at $0.19 per share, up from $0.19 a day earlier. While Kintara Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KTRA fell by -87.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.59 to $0.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.12% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KTRA is recording an average volume of 3.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.51%, with a loss of -9.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.17, showing growth from the present price of $0.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KTRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kintara Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KTRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KTRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KTRA has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,403,939 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.27 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in KTRA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1,210.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 667,284 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 722,400.

During the first quarter, Nantahala Capital Management LLC subtracted a 0 position in KTRA. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -37.01%, now holding 0.36 million shares worth $67667.0. At the end of the first quarter, swisspartners AG decreased its KTRA holdings by 0.00% and now holds 0.28 million KTRA shares valued at $51975.0 with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. KTRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.00% at present.