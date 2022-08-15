The share price of FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) rose to $1.85 per share on Friday from $1.65. While FlexShopper Inc. has overperformed by 12.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FPAY fell by -19.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.82 to $0.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.73% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2019, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) recommending Buy.

Analysis of FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of FlexShopper Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FPAY is recording an average volume of 133.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 25.86%, with a gain of 74.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FPAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FlexShopper Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FPAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FPAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s position in FPAY has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,629,546 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.47 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FPAY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,347,940.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a 0 position in FPAY. Benchmark Financial Wealth Adviso sold an additional 14500.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.26%, now holding 0.33 million shares worth $0.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its FPAY holdings by -25.42% and now holds 0.19 million FPAY shares valued at $0.17 million with the lessened 63945.0 shares during the period. FPAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.00% at present.