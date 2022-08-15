Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) marked $0.17 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.17. While Digital Brands Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBGI fell by -95.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.64 to $0.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -87.22% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 750.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Digital Brands Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.52M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DBGI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.71%, with a gain of 29.06% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Digital Brands Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,090,650 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.23 million, following the purchase of 2,090,650 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DBGI during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%.

DBGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.00% at present.