Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) closed Friday at $1.71 per share, down from $1.74 a day earlier. While Phunware Inc. has underperformed by -1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHUN rose by 56.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.04 to $0.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.20% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) recommending Buy. A report published by Ascendiant Capital Markets on June 16, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PHUN.

Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 325.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Phunware Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -152.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PHUN is recording an average volume of 2.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.35%, with a gain of 4.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.44, showing growth from the present price of $1.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phunware Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PHUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PHUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PHUN has increased by 17.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,999,233 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.88 million, following the purchase of 607,988 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in PHUN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2,052.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,344,793 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,410,327.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 49,198 position in PHUN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 13190.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.79%, now holding 0.75 million shares worth $1.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its PHUN holdings by 822.79% and now holds 0.56 million PHUN shares valued at $0.83 million with the added 0.5 million shares during the period. PHUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.20% at present.