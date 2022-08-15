The share price of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) rose to $10.46 per share on Friday from $10.16. While Quanterix Corporation has overperformed by 2.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QTRX fell by -79.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.92 to $6.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.01% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Cowen on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for QTRX. Goldman also Upgraded QTRX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2022. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for QTRX, as published in its report on June 04, 2021.

Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Quanterix Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and QTRX is recording an average volume of 679.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.48%, with a loss of -40.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QTRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quanterix Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QTRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QTRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Macquarie Investment Management B’s position in QTRX has decreased by -14.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,659,037 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.52 million, following the sale of -440,071 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in QTRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 109.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,299,917 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,485,751.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 202,754 position in QTRX. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC sold an additional -0.58 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -20.61%, now holding 2.25 million shares worth $36.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its QTRX holdings by 73.15% and now holds 1.82 million QTRX shares valued at $29.09 million with the added 0.77 million shares during the period. QTRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.50% at present.