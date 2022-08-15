A share of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) closed at $0.55 per share on Friday, up from $0.54 day before. While Helius Medical Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 1.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HSDT fell by -96.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.68 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -86.16% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2021, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -181.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HSDT is registering an average volume of 2.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.18%, with a gain of 15.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HSDT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helius Medical Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HSDT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HSDT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Columbus Capital Management LLC’s position in HSDT has increased by 90.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 278,010 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.24 million, following the purchase of 131,760 additional shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in HSDT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $53526.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 62,750.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 6,256 position in HSDT. ACT Capital Management LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 35263.0 shares worth $30079.0. At the end of the first quarter, Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its HSDT holdings by 0.00% and now holds 34100.0 HSDT shares valued at $29087.0 with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. HSDT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.30% at present.